Cat Thomas: Ready To Shave It All

ENTERCOM KNOU & KYKY/ST. LOUIS OM CAT THOMAS takes a big head shave and goes completely nekkid for a month beginning MARCH 7th. Join CAT and take it all off at McMULLAN's IRISH PUB, 4650 West Tropicana Avenue, LAS VEGAS, NV

CAT told ALL ACCESS, "Many of you who know me and some that are new to the game, know that once a year, I send out a couple of emails to my entire address book (meaning at one point, we emailed each other) asking for your help as I do something crazy. It started off with me shaving my head and has turned into me shaving my head, eyebrows or whatever else it takes to raise money for Pediatric Cancer Research through the ST. BALDRICK’s FOUNDATION.

"It all started when AMBERLY and her two friends, AIMEE and MONICA were pregnant at the same time. All three kids were born within a couple of months of each other. Currently my son, ROBBIE and MONICA’s daughter SHANNON are sophomores in college. JACKSON, AIMEE’s son, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after birth. He passed just after his second birthday.

"It makes one wonder 'how did we get so lucky.' Watching the heartbreak and strength of AIMEE and KEVIN was inspiring and also unbearable. It makes one question why them and why not us? That is when we decided we would do what we can to help end Childhood Cancer. Through this journey, we have met and cried with several parents like us and several like Aimee and Kevin who have experienced a loss that most of us can’t even imagine. So that is why I am reaching out today.

"This has become a quest for me that my kids and their friends won’t have to sit in a hospital and be told 'your child only has a year to live.' Every year, new treatments are found and kids are living longer and in many cases a long, normal life. I know that shaving mu head to raise money sounds weird, but I’ve never really been that normal, so it works.

Also, it’s not people like me that shave that are important … it’s people like you who give that are! Even if you don’t donate to me, please keep in mind the importance of giving and latch on to a great cause. If you are so inclined to join me in my efforts, I am humbled! I am also thankful for anything, so even if it’s a dollar, I am grateful. If it is more, I am also just as grateful."

Get details and make donations or sign up when you click here.

« see more Net News