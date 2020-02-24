WAAF Says Goodbye With Black Sabbath Song

Last TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18th it was announced that ENTERCOM Active Rock WAAF/BOSTON had been sold to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $10.75 million in cash (NET NEWS 2/18/20). At that point, the clock was ticking for the air staff before EMF took over this past SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd.

The final two days were anchored by long-time WAAF midday host MISTRESS CARRIE and afternoon's MIKE HSU on THURSDAY from 10A-7P (ET) and last FRIDAY from 10A to the sign off at 12 midnight (ET).

Plenty of musician's called in to the station including BOSTON's own rockers TOM HAMILTON of AEROSMITH, SULLY ERNA of GODSMACK, and GARY CHERONE of EXTREME. Former WAAF staffers BOB RIVERS & PETER ZIPFEL along with GREG HILL from the HILLMAN MORNING SHOW, and ANTHONY CUMIA from OPIE & ANTHONY also made appearances on the air. CARRIE and HSU also played exclusive WAAF in-studio performances and interview clips spanning the 50 years of the station.

WAAF wrapped up their final hour by thanking the fans for their never-ending unconditional support during those 50 years and the final song was “Black Sabbath” by BLACK SABBATH. WAAF PD JOE CALGARO said, "That song came out the same year WAAF launched in 1970 and is credited for inventing the Heavy Metal genre."

It was the final song played before new ownership debuted a Contemporary Christian format at MIDNIGHT. MISTRESS CARRIE introduced the final song saying, “Head up ... shoulders back ... horns up ... we’re goin’ out proud ... because we were all part of something special.”

