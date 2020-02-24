Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Dua Lipa #1; Arizona Top 3; Blackbear Top 5; Harry Top 10; Halsey, Selena Top 15; Bieber, Khalid/Disclosure Top 20

* DUA LIPA takes over the top spot with "Don't Start Now," climbing 3*-1* and is +1219 spins - scoring her 2nd solo top 40 hit

* ARIZONA ZERVAS is now top 3, moving 4*-3* with "Roxanne"

* BLACKBEAR cracks the top 5 with "Hot Girl Bummer," up 6*-5* and +1049 spins

* HARRY STYLES hits the top 10 with "Adore You," climbing 11*-10* and is +814 spins

* HALSEY is back top 15 with "You should be sad," motoring 17*-14* and is +408 spins

* Up 1217 spins and surging into the top 15 is SELENA GOMEZ with "Rare," up 19*-15*

* JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO go top 20 in their third week with "Intentions," leaping 22*-16* and +1841 spins

* KHALID X DISCLOSURE are top 20 in their third week as well with "Know Your Worth," up 24*-20* and is +1237 spins

* DJ SNAKE, J BALVIN, and TYGA debut at 37* with "Loco Contigo"

* MAREN MORRIS - already notably charted at Country, Hot AC, AC, and Triple A - debuts at 39* on Top 40 with "The Bones"

* NOAH CYRUS enters at 40* with "July"

Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Remains #1; DaBaby Runner Up; Future & Drake, Russ & BIA Top 5; Mahalia/Ella Mai Top 20

* RODDY RICCH holds the top spot with "The Box," and expands his lead with a gain of +331 spins

* DABABY remains in the runner up spot with "Bop"

* FUTURE & DRAKE go top 5 with "Life Is Good," up 8*-4* and is +571 spins

* RUSS & BIA hit the top 5 as well, going 7*-5* with "Best On Earth" at +294 spins

* MAHALIA and ELLA MAI go top 20 with "What You Did," moving 22*-20* and is +165 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO surge 34*-23* with "Intentions," up 643 spins

* KHALID X DISCLOSURE have the top debut at 32* with "Know Your Worth," up 293 spins

* MIGOS are back and they debut at 34* with "Give No Fxk," featuring TRAVIS SCOTT, up 577 spins

Urban: Roddy Ricch Holds #1; Future & Drake Runner Up; H.E.R./YG Top 10; Justin Bieber Top 15; Megan Leads Quartet Into Top 20

* RODDY RICCH holds the top chart at Urban as well with "The Box" and is up another 569 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE move into the runner up spot, moving 5*-2* with "Life Is Good," climbing 654 spins

* H.E.R. and YG crack the top 10 with "Slide," up 12*-10* and +354 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER is top 15 with "Yummy," climbing 16*-15* and is +198 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has one of four songs entering the top 25 as "B****" goes 25*-17* and is +740 spins

* ARIZONA ZERVAS enters the top 20 with "Roxanne," up 22*-18* and +268 spins

* BABY KEEM (23*-19*) and TROUBLE (featuring BOOSIE BADAZZ), who moves 26*-20* also enter the top 20 this week

* KAYLA NICOLE surges 37*-24* with "Move Like A Snake," up 360 spins

* POP SMOKE, MIGOS (featuring TRAVIS SCOTT), and USHER (featuring ELLA MAI) all debut this week

Hot AC: Maroon 5 #1 For 13th Week; Selena Gomez Top 3; The Weeknd Top 20; Sam Smith Debuts

* MAROON 5 are #1 at Hot AC for a 13th week with "Memories"

* SELENA GOMEZ go top 3 with "Lose You To Love Me," up 4*-3* and is +297 spins

* DUA LIPA jumps 10*-8* with "Don't Start Now" and is +335 spins

* Growing 385 spins and moving 18*-16* is "The Man" by TAYLOR SWIFT

* BILLIE EILISH is +335 spins with "everything i wanted," up 20*-19* and is up 335 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 20 with "Blinding Lights," up 21*-20* and is +169 spins

* SAM SMITH debuts at 29* with "To Die For," up 447 spins

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch Return To #1; Volbeat Top 3; Green Day Top 10; Blue Stones, Rival Sons, Falling In Reverse Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH move back into the top spot with "Inside Out"

* VOLBEAT moves 4*-3* with "Die To Live," featuring NEIL FALLON

* GREEN DAY goes top 10 with "Oh Yeah!," up 12*-10* and +115 spins

* THE BLUE STONES go top 15 with "Shakin' Off The Rust," moving 16*-13* and +42 spins

* RIVAL SONS also move into the top 15 with "Shooting Stars," up 17*-14*

* FALLING IN REVERSE goes top 15 with "Popular Monster," up 19*-15* and +112 spins

* GREY DAZE hits the top 20 with "Sickness," up 26*-19* and are +164 spins

* PEARL JAM have the top debut at 28* with "Superblood Wolfmoon" and is +296 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE (featuring ELTON JOHN) and USED also debut

Alternative: Billie Eilish Holds Top Spot; Green Day Top 10; Grouplove, Pearl Jam, Matt Maeson Top 15; Lovelytheband, Silversun, Tame Impala Top 20

* BILLIE EILISH holds the top spot with "everything i wanted" for a 2nd week

* LUMINEERS are nearing the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Life In The City," up 8*-6* and are +105 spins

* GREEN DAY hits the top 10 at Alternative as well with "Oh Yeah," up 11*-10* and is +191 spins

* GROUPLOVE enters the top 15 with "Deleter," up 16*-12* with a +260 spins

* PEARL JAM also hit the top 15 with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants," rising 17*-14*

* MATT MAESON is top 15 as well with "Go Easy," climbing 18*-15*

* LOVELYTHEBAND go top 20 with "Loneliness For Love," rising 22*-18* and is +224 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS and TAME IMPALA go top 20

* JOYWAVE, BEST CAR, BAKAR, and COLD WAR KIDS debut

Triple A: Nathaniel Rateliff #1; Lana Del Rey, Alanis Top 10; Noah Cyrus, Black Keys Top 15; Caamp Top 20

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF takes over the top spot with "And It's Still Alright," up 4*-1* and is +75 spins

* LANA DEL REY goes top 10 with "Mariners Apartment Complex," up 12*-9*

* ALANIS MORISSETTE also hits the top 10 with "Reasons I Drink," up 13*-10*

* NOAH CYRUS and BLACK KEYS are top 15

* CAAMP hits the top 20 with "By And By," up 21*-18* and +41 spins

* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT, GREEN DAY, and EOB debut

