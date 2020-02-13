Paul Rosenberg Stepping Down As Chairman/CEO

Multiple sources are reporting DEF JAM Chairman/CEO PAUL ROSENBERG is exiting the company. He has been in that position since JANUARY 2018. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROYP General Counsel JEFF HARLESTON will serve as Interim CEO until a new one is appointed.

VARIETY notes, "ROSENBERG, who has managed EMINEM since early in the rapper’s career and continued to do so throughout his DEF JAM stint, has formed a joint-venture with UMG called GOLIATH RECORDS, and will continue to serve as a consultant to DEF JAM on its legacy artists, while also remaining the principal of GOLIATH ARTISTS, INC., the management firm that handles EMINEM among others."

ROSENBERG told COMPLEX.COM, "LUCIAN [GRAINGE, CEO of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP] offered me a dream opportunity to serve at the helm of DEF JAM. The experience I had running one of the greatest, most storied record companies of the modern era was incredible. I will remain forever grateful. I’ve learned a great deal, but one of the most important things I learned is that my ability to multi-task is not without limits. My new relationship with UMG gives me the ability to continue to sign and develop talent in a more focused and streamlined way, while still dedicating the time necessary to fulfill my management duties and foster the many entrepreneurial endeavors connected with EMINEM.”

