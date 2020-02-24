Norva Denton

NORVA DENTON has been promoted to SVP/A&R for WARNER RECORDS. DENTON is based at the label’s LOS ANGELES headquarters and reports to CEO/Co-Chairman AARON BAY-SCHUCK.

“NORVA is the perfect fit for our revitalized A&R department, as he brings youthful energy, solid relationships, and a strong marketing background in addition to his A&R expertise,” said BAY-SCHUCK. “He has the respect of the creative community and artists alike, and TOM and I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”

“WARNER RECORDS has a long-standing reputation of artistic freedom and creativity, and I’m thrilled to continue my career here under the expert guidance of AARON BAY-SCHUCK and TOM CORSON,” said DENTON. “I’m continuously searching for the next generation of great talent and I look forward to building upon our unstoppable roster of artists.”

