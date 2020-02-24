Jonathan Reed, R.I.P.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is just devastated to learn of the passing of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WNOK/COLUMBIA, AC PD JONATHAN REED, TODAY (2/24) at 8:55P (ET). His passing is the result of a fall in his apartment this past FRIDAY (2/21). Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and his many iHEARTMEDIA colleagues.

Sources tell us that REED stumbled, fell and landed hard, crushing his head, and was on life support at RICHLAND HOSPITAL in COLUMBIA until the hard decision was made by his parents to end those efforts.

No word on services as of yet, but your prayers are needed and welcomed for him and his mother VERLA REED, father JERRY REED, his sister JERILYN REED, extended family and his many friends.

REED had returned to WNOK as PD about four years ago (NET NEWS 6/27/16). Prior that, REED was PD for sister Top 40 WAEV (97.3 KISS FM)/SAVANNAH, GA. He has also programmed in AUSTIN, TX at iHEART Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM) and Rhythm KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT).

