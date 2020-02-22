Johnny Magic (credit: Montes Digital Consulting)

Sad news from ORLANDO, FL where WKMG (NEWS 6) reports on a home fire FRIDAY night (2/21) which seriously damaged the residence of iHEART Top 40 WXXL (XL106) and JOHNNY'S HOUSE morning show host JOHNNY MAGIC. According to ORANGE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE, the fire appeared to have been at the chimney.

MAGIC, a single dad, and his son ALEX, escaped unharmed. On SATURDAY (2/22) he took to FACEBOOK and wrote, in part, "Last night I lost my home to a fire. Alex, the dogs and myself are fine. That’s all that matters. Everything else can be replaced. Unfortunately, we lost everything but we will rebuild."

A GoFundMe account has been created by morning co-hosts BRIAN GRIMES and SONDRA RAE to help with costs.

« see more Net News