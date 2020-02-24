Twice

REPUBLIC RECORDS today announced a new strategic alliance with JYP ENTERTAINMENT's multi-platinum K-Pop girl group TWICE.

JYP CEO JIMMY JEONG said, "We are so excited to make a strategic alliance with 'No. 1' label REPUBLIC RECORDS. By our strategic alliance for the TWICE, We strongly hope to present the next level of K-Pop to fans in all around the world."

REPUBLIC Founder and CEO MONTE LIPMAN said, "I’ve known J.Y. PARK for the last two decades and have always admired his company’s extraordinary success and trajectory. The organization’s vision and groundbreaking achievements have placed them at the forefront of popular culture. We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team of executives and their amazing artists, including multi-platinum global superstars TWICE."

TWICE is a K-Pop girl group whose recent single "Fancy" was viewed over 42 million times in the first 24 hours after its premiere, making it the 7th most viewed music video on YouTube in that short timespan. Another of the group's releases, "TT," currently has over 500 million views. Of an additional 20+ videos released, ten have been viewed over 200 million times.

Their recent 2019 TWICELIGHTS world tour sold out THE LOS ANGELES FORUM and PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEW JERSEY. The powerhouse Pop group plans to release new music worldwide soon.

