McLaughlin (Photo: 101 ESPN)

HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS is adding FOX SPORTS MIDWEST ST. LOUIS CARDINALS play-by-play voice DAN MCLAUGHLIN as its lead CARDINALS contributor, offering daily reports, interviews, and a one-hour weekly show, as well as filling in on other shows year-round.

OM/Brand Content Dir. TOMMY MATTERN said, “I am extremely excited that DAN has joined the staff at 101 ESPN. It’s so important to increase our coverage of ST. LOUIS CARDINALS baseball and having THE voice of the team contribute on multi-platforms is invaluable.”

VP/Market Mgr. JOHN KIJOWSKI said, “101 ESPN’s foundation is built on our local big-name on-air talent delivering behind the scenes content, informed opinion, player interviews, breaking sports news and local play-by-play from our STANLEY CUP Champions ST. LOUIS BLUES and BILLIKEN Basketball. The addition of DAN to our team bolsters our coverage of not only Cardinal baseball, but of everything sports in ST. LOUIS. We are all very proud to welcome him as a part of our HUBBARD crew.”

MCLAUGHLIN added, “I’m excited to join 101. To be able to talk baseball on a station that cares about our community is very important to me. Baseball means so much to ST. LOUIS and I’m thrilled to be a part of a place that cares about our town.”

« see more Net News