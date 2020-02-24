Danny Wimmer Presents Will Reschedule Metallica Dates

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA are cancelling their headline performances at SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL in COLUMBUS, OH (MAY 15th & 17th) and LOUDER THAN LIFE in LOUISVILLE, KY (SEPTEMBER 18th & 20th) to allow singer JAMES HETFIELD to continue his road to recovery. HETFIELD released a statement today that he will not be able to perform at those shows and the statement is available here.

METALLICA will appear at DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS festivals EPICENTER (MAY 1st & 3rd), WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE (MAY 8th & 10th) and AFTERSHOCK (OCTOBER 9th & 11th) as scheduled. Multi-platinum/Grammy winning bands RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and TOOL have been announced as new headliners for SONIC TEMPLE, joining SATURDAY’s SLIPKNOT for the MAY 15th – 17th festival at MAPFRE Stadium in COLUMBUS, OH. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will headline FRIDAY, MAY 15th while TOOL will headline SUNDAY, MAY 17th.

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS founder/festival creator DANNY WIMMER said, “First and foremost, I want to say how much I respect and support JAMES for taking care of himself, and for his commitment to getting healthy. At the same time, I am also deeply devoted to providing our festival goers with the biggest and best festival experience in the world. As disappointed as we all are to lose METALLICA, I am thrilled that RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and TOOL, dear friends of both DWP and METALLICA, are stepping up on short notice to join SLIPKNOT, keeping SONIC TEMPLE on track to be the greatest rock festival in AMERICA.”

SONIC TEMPLE and LOUDER THAN LIFE pass holders who would like to exchange their passes to see METALLICA at another DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS festival, or would like to receive a refund, will be able to do so starting this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th. An email will be sent out to purchasers from Front Gate Ticketing on Friday at 10a (ET) with complete exchange and refund details.

« see more Net News