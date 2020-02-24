Underwood

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD sat down for an intimate artist interview, titled "CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Find Your Path," during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE last FRIDAY (2/21). Moderated by COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS and SUMMIT MEDIA SVP/Programming BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN, the hour-long interview magnified several areas of UNDERWOOD's life since she got her start on "American Idol."

CURTIS and BRANNIGAN began by diving into UNDERWOOD's path to music and artistry. The singer shared details about producing her sixth studio album, "Cry Pretty," in 2018, as well as her songwriting process, details about her new book, "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life," her time on "Idol," and personal inspirations for her music. Above all, UNDERWOOD shared her undeniable passion to perform and the amount of focus she puts into providing fans with the best possible music.

"I'll be honest right now. On my albums, I don't care if I write every single song, or one song, or no songs. I want the best album possible," said UNDERWOOD. "My ultimate love and passion is singing and being on stage ... I do love to write and I feel like I'm decent at it. I feel like I'm pretty good at it, but at the end of the day the song wins to me. I enjoy sitting down and [saying,] 'Well, I like my song, but this song is way better - let's sing that one instead.'"

Another topic covered during the discussion was UNDERWOOD's path to leadership. Although UNDERWOOD said she doesn't view herself as a leader, CURTIS and BRANNIGAN pushed back on the Country superstar's humble answer, sharing the many ways she's mentored young female artists, most recently bringing RUNAWAY JUNE and MADDIE & TAE along for her "Cry Pretty" arena tour.

"Having MADDIE & TAE and RUNAWAY JUNE on the road with me, yes, they are females, but they're freaking talented," said UNDERWOOD. "I feel like that, more than anything, was [why] these women deserve to be on giant stages with lots of lights and lots of people because they're talented. I think a lot of women have been doing that, they've been going out on the road together, so it's been really wonderful to watch that."

The third and final path covered during the interview was UNDERWOOD's personal path. Throughout this section, UNDERWOOD talked about her marriage to retired NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE athlete MIKE FISHER, as well as her sons ISAIAH and JACOB. She also spoke about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and her athletic wear line, CALIA by CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

"I sing hard songs, and I sing them on a giant stage, and I sing them in high heels," she said. "And we are traveling around, and I feel like me being as healthy as I can be enables me to do all of those things and also enables me to work, be on stage and do what I do on a level that the people that are paying money to sit in the audience deserve. They deserve me to be 100%."

UNDERWOOD's hard work was recognized immediately following her interview as she was surprised on stage by UMG Nashville CEO & Chairman MIKE DUNGAN and President CINDY MABE, who presented her with a plaque commemorating RIAA Platinum certification of "Cry Pretty," along with four certified singles from the project. UNDERWOOD produced the album alongside DAVID GARCIA.

"This means a lot, because I feel like this is the project that I've done, and the album that I've done, that is the most 'me.’" said UNDERWOOD through tears. "I'm honored and I'm humbled, and God is good."

