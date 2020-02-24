Green (Photo: Ryan Smith)

BMLG RECORDS' RILEY GREEN will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout MARCH. Beginning on MONDAY, MARCH 2nd and continuing through the 27th, GREEN can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p PT.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a talented artist for the month of MARCH,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “RILEY is a natural entertainer and we look forward to working with him on an exciting show.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

GREEN's most recent single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” is currently in the top 15 of the MEDIABASE Country singles chart.

