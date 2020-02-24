Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA founder FRED JACOBS directs his blog post to those who are being hit by the recent layoffs in radio and the skills/talents needed to stay in the game.

In today's post, JACOBS MEDIA Digital Dot Connector SETH RESLER talked to those who make talent hiring decisions about the digital skills they're looking for. They represent big and small markets, multiple formats, as well as commercial and public radio.

Just one of the questions asked and answered: "Which skills and areas of expertise are most important to potential employers in the broadcasting space these days?"

Read the full blog post HERE.

