Stephanie Quayle

ALL ACCESS is pleased to announce that REBEL ENGINE ENTERTAINMENT Country artist STEPHANIE QUAYLE has been booked to perform at next month’s WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 (WWRS) at THE CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA. QUAYLE, whose current single “Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout” is climbing the charts, will play for WWRS 2020 attendees at the BENZTOWN Networking & Cocktail Party on THURSDAY, MARCH 26th, which gets underway 6:15p (PT) after a full day of panels and sessions.

A member of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” class of 2019, MONTANA native QUAYLE has been a consistent performer on the GRAND OLE OPRY stage. She has racked up more than 45 million audience impressions with her last three singles, and more than 18.5 million with her current single alone. She has also ranked in the MEDIABASE Top 10 in current female airplay in the last two years.

The singer/songwriter, who has over 100,000 social media followers, has been named an “artist to watch” by ROLLING STONE, TASTE OF COUNTRY and SOUNDS LIKE NASHVILLE. Her most recent EP, “If I Was A Cowboy,” was released in OCTOBER 2019 and was followed up by the acoustic project “THE MONTANA Sessions."

