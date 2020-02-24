Big Machine staff and artists (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) PRESIDENT and CEO/founder SCOTT BORCHETTA and his wife, BMLG SVP/Creative SANDI SPIKA BORCHETTA, have partenered with MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT VANDERBILT to create the music-inspired Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) wing, dubbed BIG MACHINE NEIGHBORHOOD. The wing is located on the NASHVILLE hospital's 11th floor.

BMLG artists SHERYL CROW, RASCAL FLATTS, THOMAS RHETT and CARLY PEARCE were at today's (2/24) ribbon cutting. Today’s celebration offered a behind-the-scenes look at the new state of the art space, which will officially open in MARCH.

“We wanted to do something for NASHVILLE specifically, because this city has given so much to us," said SCOTT BORCHETTA. "This was a fantastic opportunity for us to be part of the community and give back."

"The BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP staff and all of our amazing artists are super excited to be a part of this,” said SANDI BORCHETTA. “But the real work comes from the nurses, the doctors and the brave parents. Their work will start really soon, so we salute them and we welcome them to the BIG MACHINE NEIGHBORHOOD. Music has value, music connects, and music definitely heals.”

