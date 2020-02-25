(L-R) BMG's Carl Stubner, Neil Finn, Heath John

NEIL FINN has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with BMG. The deal encompasses FINN’s entire catalogue featuring his iconic works with CROWDED HOUSE including hits "Don’t

Dream It’s Over", "Weather With You", "Better Be Home Soon", "Fall At Your Feet", "Something So Strong", and "It’s Only Natural’, among many others.

In addition, the deal includes his songwriting catalogue with SPLIT ENZ featuring their hit single "I Got You", solo releases and future works.

FINN is scheduled to reunite with the CROWDED HOUSE live band for a headlining performance at BYRON BAY BLUESFEST 2020 in APRIL, before embarking on their first EUROPEAN tour in over a decade.

NEIL FINN said, “I am excited to sign my publishing with BMG, as the people I’ve met there are genuine music enthusiasts and have an affection for my songs which I know is real. They are a dynamic and ambitious company on a creative roll themselves.”

BMG AUSTRALIA, Managing Director HEATH JOHNS said, “NEIL FINN is undeniably one of the finest songwriters of all time and the entire global team at BMG is honoured to be working with an artist of such exceptional calibre. We look forward to working alongside NEIL and his team to not only further build on the legacy of his legendary catalogue but also create a new musical chapter with his incredible new songs.”

FINN first rose to prominence in the late '70s and early '80s with NEW ZEALAND rockers SPLIT ENZ, a group co-founded by his brother TIM FINN.

« see more Net News