Jamillah Muhammad

TAXI LICENSE CORP. Urban AC KJLH (RADIO FREE 102.3)/LOS ANGELES has parted ways with OM JAMILLAH MUHAMMAD. She was hired last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/21/19).

The station issued a statement, "JAMILLAH MUHAMMAD, KJLH’s Operations Manager will be transitioning to a new endeavor. The management and staff wish her the best."

MUHAMMAD's resume includes VP/LEWIS-KORTEZ GROUP, PD for WPEG & WBAV/CHARLOTTE, PD WMMJ/WASHINGTON, D.C., PD WMXD/DETROIT, and WGCI-WVAZ/CHICAGO.

