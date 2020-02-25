Jonathan Reed, R.I.P.

It has been a troubling and sad few days for everyone at iHEARTMEDIA/COLUMBIA, SC and those at Top 40 WNOK as well as so many others in JONATHAN REED's life as he lay unresponsive in a coma.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is just devastated to confirm the passing of REED, YESTERDAY (2/24) at 8:55P (ET). His untimely death is the result of a fall in his apartment this past FRIDAY (2/21). Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and his many iHEARTMEDIA colleagues.

Sources tell us that REED stumbled, fell and landed hard, crushing his head, and was on life support at RICHLAND HOSPITAL in COLUMBIA until the hard decision was made by his parents to end those efforts.

ALL ACCESS Publisher JOEL DENVER said, "I've known JONATHAN for many years and he was a bright and talented programmer, with a deep love for radio and music. One of the nicest people in radio. We will all miss his kindness and friendship."

No word on services as of yet, but your prayers are needed and welcomed for him and his mother VERLA REED, father JERRY REED, his sister JERILYN REED, extended family and his many friends.

REED had returned to WNOK as PD about four years ago (NET NEWS 6/27/16). Prior that, REED was PD for sister Top 40 WAEV (97.3 KISS FM)/SAVANNAH, GA. He has also programmed in AUSTIN, TX at iHEART Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM) and Rhythm KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT).

