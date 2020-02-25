Hosts Annual 'St. Jude Rocks' Fundraiser

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES will host its annual, two-day “St. Jude Rocks” fundraiser this THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27th and FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th from 6a to 7p each day.

All monies raised during the 26 hour on-air and online event will benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. Listeners can make donations or become “Partners in Hope” for just $20 a month.

PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “In each of our first two years holding this event, we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support, as KLOS listeners set Rock Radio records for ST. JUDE, raising over $1.5M for the kids. This year will be even bigger as we invite our MERUELO MEDIA sister stations, their talent and listeners into the mix, as we try to make a positive and healing difference for children all over the world who suffer from life-threatening illnesses. It’s important to know that ST. JUDE patients and families never receive a bill from ST. JUDE for the cost of treatment, travel, housing or food. Special thanks goes to our sponsor, STELLA ROSA WINES, for their generous support of ‘ ST. JUDE Rocks.’”

