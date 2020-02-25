Searchlight Capital Partners And ForgeLight To Acquire Majority Stake

UNIVISION has signed a definitive agreement in which SEARCHLIGHT and FORGELIGHT will acquire a majority ownership interest in UNIVISION from all stockholders of UNIVISION other than GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TELEVISA has elected to retain its approximate 36% stake in UNIVISION’s fully diluted equity capital on an as converted basis.

Under the terms of the acquisition, SEARCHLIGHT and FORGELIGHT will purchase the remaining 64% ownership interest from the other stockholders of UNIVISION, led by an investor group including MADISON DEARBORN PARTNERS, PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS, TPG, THOMAS H. LEE PARTNERS and SABAN CAPITAL GROUP. SEARCHLIGHT and FORGELIGHT will partner closely with TELEVISA and WADE DAVIS, founder of FORGELIGHT, who will become CEO of UNIVISION upon close of the transaction.

