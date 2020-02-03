Wendy Goodman

In an email to staffers RCA Co-Pres. JOE RICCITELLI wrote yesterday, "I wanted to share that WENDY GOODMAN has decided to leave RCA. Shortly you’ll hear directly from WENDY, but I know she will be greatly missed at this company given the huge impact she’s made on our business.

"WENDY’s passion, positivity and tenacity has helped lead our Promotion team’s consistent success at adult radio. Those attributes are cornerstones of this department’s beliefs. Most recently, WENDY successfully oversaw the launch of P!NK’s last three LPs at adult radio, helping to make P!NK one of the most played artists at that format. WENDY also led the top five adult radio charge on the GRAMMY nominated 'Praying,' by KESHA. Under her direction, AMERICAN IDOL artists KELLY CLARKSON, DAUGHTRY and CARRIE UNDERWOOD flourished at national radio.

"I’ve always valued her partnership in developing the Promotion team and how committed she has always been to promoting our artists’ music. Please join me in wishing WENDY and her family all the very best in the future."

