CUMULUS MEDIA has hired radio veteran MIKE PRESTON as PD for its DALLAS Country stations KPLX (95.5 THE WOLF) and KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3). A veteran of more than 25 years in radio, PRESTON most recently was SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA in BALTIMORE, where he programmed Country WPOC and Adult Hits WQSR (102.7 JACK-FM). Prior to that, he was PD of ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) and Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7)/SEATTLE. His background also includes stints as a senior programmer with CBS RADIO in both SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, and at ABC RADIO’s WPLJ/NEW YORK.

He succeeds MAC DANIELS, who departed the stations in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/22).

“These two Country brands, each in their own distinctive way, have captured the hearts of DFW Country music fans,” said DAN BENNETT, Regional VP, CUMULUS DALLAS-HOUSTON. “We believe MIKE PRESTON is the right person to lead our talented teams into the future. MIKE has had big success in his career as a creative PD who knows how to coach big time talent. We can’t wait to have him in DALLAS to further ignite two of the most listened-to Country stations in AMERICA.”

PRESTON added, “I’m honored to be joining CUMULUS and taking the helm of these two storied stations. Country music is alive and well in TEXAS, and I can’t thank DAN BENNETT, BRIAN PHILIPS and BRUCE GILBERT enough for the chance to work with these amazing brands and their teams.”

