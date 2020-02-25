Next From Nashville Artists

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has revealed plans for a first-time, new artist showcase at The Great Escape music festival in the U.K. The "Next From NASHVILLE" showcase, in partnership with LIVE NATION U.K., will take place THURSDAY, MAY 14th and feature performances by DANIELLE BRADBERY, BLANCO BROWN and THE SISTERHOOD BAND.

“The Great Escape is the perfect platform for 'Next From NASHVILLE' to present the most exciting acts emerging from the city’s scene,” said LIVE NATION Concerts U.K. VP/Touring ANNA-SOPHIE MERTENS. “NASHVILLE has been responsible for an array of prolific artists, songwriters and musicians. We look forward to showcasing some of this talent at The Great Escape and on its nationwide tour for the first-ever U.K. edition of 'Next From NASHVILLE.'”

“We are excited about the growth and development of the Country market we’ve seen in the U.K. over the past few years,” said CMA VP/International Relations & Development MILLY OLYKAN. “With the ongoing support of the BBC, an increased Country radio presence in the U.K. and a solid touring and festival market, it‘s a great time for us to showcase the genre at The Great Escape and engage with fans and industry who have not yet discovered Country music.”

