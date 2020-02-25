Round Here Records Adds Three

ROUND HILL MUSIC NASHVILLE has added three new hires to the team. ROBERT BRENNER joins the publishing company's label operations team as Mgr./Royalty Services after spending two years as a Joint Venture Analyst at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. LINDSAY BOTTARI joins as Administration department Sr. Coordinator after working as a Licensing Coordinator at FAST TRACK MUSIC PUBLISHING, and MARIN WIRTHS will handle duties as Coordinator in the Sync Licensing department.

"We have been very fortunate to attract many talented and driven people to ROUND HILL," said SVP/GM ROUND HILL MUSIC's NASHVILLE Office MARK BROWN. "I am excited to add LINDSAY, ROBERT, and MARIN to our team."

