Driven by paid subscription streaming, U.S. recorded music revenues grew by 13% to $11.1 billion in 2019, at estimated retail value, compared to $9.8 billion the year before, according to the new report from the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA), released TODAY. Total revenues from streaming grew 20% to $8.8 billion, accounting for nearly 80% of all recorded music revenues.

Of that, paid subscriptions to on-demand streaming services contributed by far the largest share of revenues as well as the biggest portion of growth for the year. Total 2019 subscription revenues of $6.8 billion were up 25% versus the prior year, and accounted for 61% of total recorded music revenues in the U.S.

Paid streaming services added an average of more than 1 million new subscriptions per month, as the total number of paid subscribers in the U.S. topped 60 million, as U.S. listeners streamed 1.5 TRILLION songs.

Commented RIAA Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZER, "Today’s report reflects the prospect of a future in which creators have a path forward. But it also reveals how much farther we must go to assure a healthy music community in which all music is valued and creators are fairly compensated. We still have not realized the full value of music on all digital services.

"Music is by far the biggest draw to tech platforms, gaining views and listens that generate enormous revenues for distributors, but in many cases this happens without an appropriate share for creators. Our technology partners also need to commit themselves to protecting and promoting artists’ work by doing more to stop stream-ripping and other forms of piracy. That requires the platforms to work more productively with the music community as partners to stop theft and respect the true value of music.

"As we continue to work to meet these challenges, it is worth taking this moment to reflect on what we have accomplished: by investing in a vibrant music culture of diverse voices, music companies have driven a fourth consecutive year of double digit growth and continued to build a digital-driven industry with a focus on the future. We are working in partnership with the entire music community to provide expanded opportunities for both artists and fans and keep the heart of American culture beating for another generation."

