For The Kids!

BERT WEISS, host of THE BERT SHOW, from CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q100)/ATLANTA reached out to share details following another fun-filled BERT'S BIG ADVENTURE.

Each year, the show arranges a trip to DISNEY WORLD for kids with chronic and terminal illnesses. This year's trip featured a special performance from GRAMMY winning LIL NAS X.

WEISS told ALL ACCESS, "He flew in just to perform for our kids! Was freaking amazing. He sang "Old Town Road" and stayed and took pictures with every kid and signed cowboy hats for them all."

Congratulations to BERT and his team on a job well done!

