Yeasayer Suing Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd Over 'Black Panther' Soundtrack
February 26, 2020
Disbanded alternative rock group YEASAYER have filed suit against KENDRICK LAMAR and THE WEEKND over "Pray For Me," a single from the BLACK PANTHER soundtrack, according to TMZ and a report in PITCHFORK. The band claims in the lawsuit the track infringes on their "All Hour Cymbals" song “Sunrise.”
The band claims “Pray For Me” features a “distinctive choral performance” from “Sunrise” — “male voices singing in their highest registers, with animated, pulsing vibrato.” The band is seeking profits from the album and damages.
YEASAYER broke up at the end of last year.
