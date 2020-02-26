Kendrick Lamar (Feature Flash Photo Agency/Shutterstock)

Disbanded alternative rock group YEASAYER have filed suit against KENDRICK LAMAR and THE WEEKND over "Pray For Me," a single from the BLACK PANTHER soundtrack, according to TMZ and a report in PITCHFORK. The band claims in the lawsuit the track infringes on their "All Hour Cymbals" song “Sunrise.”

The band claims “Pray For Me” features a “distinctive choral performance” from “Sunrise” — “male voices singing in their highest registers, with animated, pulsing vibrato.” The band is seeking profits from the album and damages.

YEASAYER broke up at the end of last year.

