Changing Of The Guard

JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS Triple A WVOD (99.1 THE SOUND)/MANTEO, NC has made some programming changes. LEE FOSTER replaces JOHN HARPER as MD – he will also be handing mornings. FOSTER says the programming won’t change that much but he has bumped up the rotations on currents.

Meanwhile, HARPER will continue to do weekend shifts at the station as well as holding down a weekday shift on sister station WZPR (CLASSIC ROCK 92.3).

FOSTER will be taking music calls on TUESDAYS at (252) 480-4655. You can reach HARPER at (252) 305-1555 or at harpodj@yahoo.com.



