Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES and WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS afternoon host SIMON CONWAY has added a third station to his statewide network with the launch of his show on sister News-Talk WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES).

CONWAY said, "What an honor it is for me to now be live on both of President RONALD REAGAN's first radio stations. I'm excited to hear from the WOC audience in IOWA and ILLINOIS."

« see more Net News