GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has indefinitely suspended BROWNS reporter TONY GROSSI for comments GROSSI made about CLEVELAND BROWNS quarterback BAKER MAYFIELD.

The live feed of the station’s “THE LAND ON DEMAND” from the NFL Combine caught GROSSI referring to MAYFIELD, with whom the host has a contentious relationship, with a term considered derogatory to smaller people. In a statement issued by the station said that the company “will not tolerate derogatory language that demeans others or groups of people.” The statement said that the station is also “pursu(ing) sensitivity and inclusion training” for its staff and concluded, “From GOOD KARMA BRANDS, to our fans, our partners, the BROWNS and BAKER MAYFIELD — we are sorry.”

For his part, GROSSI issued a statement saying he is “truly sorry” and added, “There’s no excuse for using that language in any context. It was said without malice but also without thought.” After acknowledging his differences with MAYFIELD, he said that he has “had to question my role in the erosion of the relationship,” describing himself as shaken” and apologizing to “little people, GOOD KARMA BRANDS, the CLEVELAND BROWNS, BAKER MAYFIELD, to our listeners and to anyone who was offended by my remark.”

