MUSEXPO CREATIVE SUMMIT 2020 is just under a month away and as it prepares to return to the “Media Capital Of The World,” BURBANK, CA, it has revealed a program that will welcome some of the world’s most respected, successful, and innovative minds to its 22nd global edition. The event, which started as a series of intimate networking dinners among friends back in 1998, was originally started by A&R WORLDWIDE Founder/Pres. SAT BISLA, was "born out of a genuine love for music, and to this day continues to be programmed and presented by a team of passionate musicians and creatives."

This year’s event will once again bring together executives that represent a range of disciplines with a touch–point and vested interest in music including record labels, music publishers, A&R, live events, digital/tech, streaming, management, music supervision, songwriting/production, brands/advertising, and more.

MUSEXPO’s registration pricing is set to increase on FEBRUARY 29th. For more information on MUSEXPO 2020, visit www.musexpo.net or contact TYLER POLZIN at tyler@anrworldwide.com.

Tom Poleman To Join Lisa Worden Awards Luncheon & Honorarium On Tuesday, March 24th

As part of California Entertainment Week, MUSEXPO will present its "MUSEXPO International Music Person of the Year" award to one of the most influential and respected minds in the radio and music community, iHEART Alternative Rock Brand Manager and Program Director of kysr (ALT 98.7) LISA WORDEN.

The awards luncheon will also be preceded by an exclusive keynote interview with WORDEN, moderated by WOODY, the Morning Host at ALT 98.7 & Nationally Syndicated Host.

