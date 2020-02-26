Starnes

Syndicated talk host TODD STARNES will speak and be on a panel at the CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL ACTION CONFERENCE (CPAC) near WASHINGTON, DC this week.

STARNES will be doing a speech and participate on a First Amendment panel at the event, and will also broadcast his daily three-hour show from Radio Row. In addition, STARNES will sign his latest book, "Culture Jihad."

