Longtime NBA coach GEORGE KARL has launched his own podcast, "TRUTH + BASKETBALL WITH GEORGE KARL," with a 15-episode first season.

"This podcast is an opportunity to discuss some of my favorite -- and not so favorite -- experiences and maybe some wisdom from my 40-year hoops career," said KARL. "I hope listeners find the podcast fun and informative and appreciate our candid look at the sport and other topics we cover."

Co-host/Co-Producer BRETT GOLDBERG said, "While there are lots of great sports and leadership podcasts today, we believe this dialogue, with an all-time great coach, will be unique. We're confident TRUTH + BASKETBALL will offer great information, great stories and valuable knowledge."

