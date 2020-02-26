-
Longtime NBA Coach George Karl Launches Podcast
February 26, 2020 at 7:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Longtime NBA coach GEORGE KARL has launched his own podcast, "TRUTH + BASKETBALL WITH GEORGE KARL," with a 15-episode first season.
"This podcast is an opportunity to discuss some of my favorite -- and not so favorite -- experiences and maybe some wisdom from my 40-year hoops career," said KARL. "I hope listeners find the podcast fun and informative and appreciate our candid look at the sport and other topics we cover."
Co-host/Co-Producer BRETT GOLDBERG said, "While there are lots of great sports and leadership podcasts today, we believe this dialogue, with an all-time great coach, will be unique. We're confident TRUTH + BASKETBALL will offer great information, great stories and valuable knowledge."
-