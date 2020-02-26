Kelly Clarkson (Jamie Lemor Thompson/Shutterstock)

KELLY CLARKSON will host the 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, marking her third consecutive year doing the honors.

The "Voice" coach and now afternoon talk-shot host commented, "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

This year's show is scheduled for APRIL 29th at the MGM GRAND GARDENS ARENA in LAS VEGAS, and will be broadcast live on NBC. CLARKSON appeared on the season opener of "The Voice" on MONDAY night.

