FCC Chairman AJIT PAIi and NAB President/CEO GORDON SMITH will participate in a keynote conversation APRIL 20th during the NAB SHOW WELCOME event at 9a (ET) on the MAIN STAGE in the NORTH HALL of the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER. The two will discuss communications policy issues before the FCC, including spectrum policy and media ownership.

Designated FCC chairman by President DONALD TRUMP in JANUARY, 2017, PAI subscribes to a regulatory philosophy centered on ensuring that FCC rules reflect the realities of the current marketplace. He previously served as commissioner at the FCC, appointed by President BARACK OBAMA and confirmed unanimously by the SENATE in MAY 2012.

Prior to joining NAB in 2009, SMITH was a two-term U.S. senator from OREGON, serving on the SENATE COMMERCE, SCIENCE and TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE, with jurisdiction over telecommunications issues.

The NAB SHOW WELCOME event will also feature SMITH’s “State Of The Broadcast Industry” address and the presentation of the NAB DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD.

