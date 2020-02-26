St. Jude Rock 'N' Roll Music Festival

The ROCK 'N' ROLL MARATHON SERIES revealed today (2/26) that its annual ST. JUDE ROCK 'N' ROLL NASHVILLE MARATHON will expand to include a daylong music festival featuring more than 60 acts encompassing Country, Rock, Pop, Americana, Blues and more.

The ST. JUDE ROCK 'N' ROLL NASHVILLE MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place on SATURDAY, ARIL 25th at the race's finish line, located at NISSAN STADIUM where race participants and spectators can spend the day. WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA'S MICHAEL RAY and BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE will co-headline the event.

ROCK 'N' ROLL MARATHON SERIES Regional Director DREW WOLFF called the festival "another step in making our events more inclusive of all runners, their friends and families, loyal volunteers and our supportive community. We strive to make our race a memorable event for everyone as we celebrate over two decades of premier running partnered with high caliber music in NASHVILLE. SATURDAY’s music festival concert will give everyone a full day of exciting performances as this town celebrates the best-in-class running event in MUSIC CITY.”

SATURDAY morning and afternoon festival performances will be free and open to the public before switching over to a ticketed event at 5:30p (CT). Admission for the evening concert is complimentary to all runners with their bib and to all volunteers with their staff shirts. General Admission tickets are open to the general public for $10, with 50% of the proceeds benefiting ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL. More information can be found here.

