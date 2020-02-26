Wednesday

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's 2020 BSM SUMMIT, the annual gathering of sports media luminaries, is underway at the AILEY CITIGROUP THEATER in NEW YORK, with some of the A-listers of the format appearing at the conference after an informal launch event with BSM's JASON BARRETT interviewing WESTWOOD ONE/DAZN/ESPN/WWE personality and former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS punter PAT MCAFEE.

Top Programmers Open Up

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO Market Manager MIKE THOMAS, his crosstown rival ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO PD MITCH ROSEN, ENTERCOM Sports WIP and News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA PD and "RIGHTS TO RICKY SANCHEZ" podcast co-host SPIKE ESKIN, and HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE PD SCOTT MASTELLER opened WEDNESDAY's sessions being grilled by BARRETT on five key topics.

The panel discussed reaching younger audiences (MASTELLER advising going "where the ears on," online, and ESKIN concentrating on the content and both tailoring programming and using alternate programming like podcasts to reach that audience), the value of guests (THOMAS saying that while the right guests can be valuable, audiences are more prone to engage with the hosts; talent development (MASTELLER touting the value of letting hosts know you have their back); ratings incentives vs. total audience reach incentives (ESKIN predicting that while the former remains primary for now, things will change in three years); and whether teams still need radio, in light of the OAKLAND A'S moving to streaming-only in the BAY AREA (consensus: yes).

Why They’re Listening Less

EDISON RESEARCH's LARRY ROSIN offered a presentation of data from the Infinite Dial and Share of Ear studies geared towards the Sports format, combining previously-released data with new information on the format. He noted that time spent listening to radio is falling, despite radio having the largest share of overall audio listening (44%), and the listening is disproportionately among older listeners, with just 28% of 13-34s listening as opposed to 62% of 55+. The share of audio for radio among sports listeners is 65%, and for those who do listen to sports, the majority (58%) of the listening is to sports content. And using sound and video, ROSIN demonstrated how broadcast radio's long commercial stop sets and other interruptions contribute to young people's aversion to listening.

The Call Of The Game

A panel labeled "Inside the Game" looked at the value of play-by-play on both the local and national level, split into three segments, one with WESTWOOD ONE's BRUCE GILBERT and HOWARD DENEROFF and ESPN and NEW YORK JETS play-by-play voice BOB WISCHUSEN, another with GILBERT joined by ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO PD MATT NAHIGIAN and SIRIUSXM's JASON DIXON, and a third with the entire ensemble taking audience questions.

In the first segment, DENEROFF and WISCHUSEN discussed the attributes of good radio play-by-play (repeatedly reiterating "clock and score," being specific in descriptions, the differences between radio and TV play-by-play, and the three-man booth ("ridiculous overkill" on radio, WISCHUSEN said, but not on TV; it can work on radio with the right individuals, DENEROFF said).

NAHIGIAN and DIXON talked about the importance of play-by-play to their companies -- NAHIGIAN said that "play-by-play brings in cume," pointing to his station's boost from GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS basketball. For SIRIUSXM, DIXON said, "it's a content awareness thing," a vehicle to promote other content on the service. On the OAKLAND A'S move to streaming, NAHIGIAN told the story of the team's dispute with his station and, while declining direct comment of his own about the result, he pointed to the uniformly negative social media responses to the A'S announcement; DIXON said that the A'S move is not a sign of the other MLB teams following suit. And NAHIGIAN added that teams should not be allowed to dictate the stations' non-play-by-play content.

Talent Talks

ESPN personalities BOMANI JONES and PAUL FINEBAUM joined ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK afternoon "MICHAEL KAY SHOW" co-host PETER ROSENBERG and CBS SPORTS RADIO "TIKI AND TIERNEY" co-host BRANDON TIERNEY for a panel on the joys of doing radio, which FINEBAUM said include the connection with fans (his notorious "insane asylum" callers) as well as providing him a landing spot as the newspaper industry began to falter. But FINEBAUM also said that he warns aspirants not to get into radio, "an extremely narrow field" (JONES added that there are "a lot of narrow fields" but "if you love it, give it a run").

FINEBAUM, mentioning without specifics an incident that just happened to him, asserted that management which does not go to bat for talent when controversy arises "will lose that talent."

More To Come

Afternoon sessions include appearances by MIKE FRANCESA, BARSTOOL SPORTS' ERIKA NARDINI, AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN, and panels on sports radio sales and sports betting.

