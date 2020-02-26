Country Cares For St. Jude Kids

ST. JUDE CHILDREN’s RESEARCH HOSPITAL announced today that its annual Country Cares Seminar, which has traditionally been held in JANUARY, will move to OCTOBER going forward, meaning that for 2020 there will be two seminars in the same calendar year. The next event will take place from THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11th in MEMPHIS.

According to a ST. JUDE spokesperson, “The new dates of the Country Cares Seminar should not affect radiothon fundraising dates. In fact, our goal is to amplify the energy of these fundraisers. By having our seminar in OCTOBER, we hope to instill excitement in our radio partners and equip them with all the information they need before annual fundraising season kicks off.” Many stations hold their annual radiothons in DECEMBER.

The annual seminar gathers Country radio, record label, industry members and artists together to focus on how participating stations can improve upon their annual ST. JUDE radiothons, and how artists and the industry can help. Celebrating its 31st anniversary, the Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids program is one of the most successful radio fundraising events in the country, with nearly 200 radio stations across the U.S. participating annually.

