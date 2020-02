Victor Zaragosa

ENTERCOM News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO's VICTOR "BIG DADDY" ZARAGOZA has been upped to full-time night traffic anchor. ZARAGOZA has been with the station since SEPTEMBER 2019, coming over from ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KRBQ (Q102.1)/SAN FRANCISCO.

