Sony Music

NASHVILLE-based IT CITY ENTERTAINMENT has joined forces with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT for the creation of a scripted television series, “The Muse.” According to the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, the show — created by IT CITY co-founders KEITH HAYMAN and BRIAN WILLIAMS — “will pull from SONY MUSIC’s library to tell the stories behind the inspiration for some of music’s biggest songs.” The company has not yet landed a broadcast outlet for the show.

WILLIAMS told the BUSINESS JOURNAL that he hopes to produce some of the show in NASHVILLE, and have 30% of the program feature NASHVILLE artists, saying, “We really wanted to maintain a NASHVILLE connection with this project. We’ve made sure that even in that first season that we’re pulling a good percentage of the musical talent from NASHVILLE."

