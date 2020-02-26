Big Boy

BIG BOY, celebrated morning show host for iHEARTRADIO Urban Contemporary KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES, has signed with ICM PARTNERS for representation in all areas.

Known as "The Voice of LA," BIG BOY is the host of “BIG BOY’s Neighborhood," which also airs in nationwide syndication with PREMIERE NETWORKS. He has translated his success in radio into a career in film, television, podcasting, books, gaming and social media.

As an actor, BIG BOY has made numerous cameos in movies such as ANDY SAMBERG’s "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," ADAM SANDLER's "The Longest Yard" and "Charlie's Angels 2," among others. He has also been featured on several television shows, including a recurring role on CBS’ "The Talk."

In recent years BIG BOY has expanded his brand even further, launching BIGBOYTV on YOUTUBE with over 720,000 subscribers and more than 147 million views so far. He has also launched podcasts with "BIG BOY On Demand," "BIG BOY Uncut" and "BIG BOY’s "Fully Loaded." In addition, “BIG BOY’s Neighborhood” is rebroadcast daily on FUSE TV, and he has debuted his own radio station in the "Grand Theft Auto 5" video game.

BIG BOY’s autobiography, "An XL Life: Staying Big At Half the Size," speaks to the difficulties associated with his dramatic weight loss surgery.

He is also a philanthropic advocate for IDA'S SON FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization that assists families who face coping with the loss of a child.



BIG BOY was inducted into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2015. The NAB has also recognized BIG BOY’s exceptional talent with the MARCONI AWARD three times. Prior to joining REAL 92.3, BIG BOY was the longtime morning show host on L.A.’s KPWR (POWER 106) from 1997-2015.

