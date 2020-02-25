Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '20 arrive TODAY for BUFFALO; RICHMOND; ROCHESTER, NY; BIRMINGHAM; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; and TUCSON. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th: DAYTON; ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY; ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM; GRAND RAPIDS; WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON; and FRESNO.

« back to Net News