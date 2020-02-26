A New Chapter

After a several-year run, first as MD and then as PD of WATERLOO MEDIA Triple A KGSR-HD2 (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADO)/AUSTIN, EMILY PARKER is leaving the station to relocate to NASHVILLE with her husband. Her last day is THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26th.

PARKER is not yet saying what she will doing there, but details should be forthcoming. She can be reached at (620) 388-4955, or at emilymci07@gmail.com.

In the interim, assistance with music and station business will be handled by sister station KROX PD LYNN BARSTOW. BARSTOW can be reached at lbarstow@krox.com.

