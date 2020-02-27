Keith Urban

Country superstar KEITH URBAN will host “The 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) AWARDS,” set to air live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 5th. URBAN is the ACM’s reigning Entertainer of the Year and a 15-time winner. This will be his first time hosting the show, taking over for REBA MCENTIRE.

URBAN, who also released new single “God Whispered Your Name” today (2/27), said, “As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM’s in APRIL. I’ll tell you - this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life ... and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful - and ready to roll!”

“We are thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Awards ceremony,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “KEITH epitomizes greatness in our industry, is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our Awards show and to help usher in a new era at the ACADEMY.”

The show will be televised on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK from 8-11p (ET) and be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service.

