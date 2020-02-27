Now Rhythmic

VOICE RADIO Urban WZEB (POWER 101.7)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD makes a programming move to Top 40/Rhythmic and adds the positioning, "TODAY'S HOTTEST MUSIC". WZEB PD/morning host BILL BAKER has a new lineup featuring THE BILL BAKER & JESSICA SHOW, the SUPERADIO syndicated NESSA ON AIR, CHUBB LOVE in the afternoons and DEE-LITE at night.

BAKER commented, "I programmed Top 40/Rhythmic for years at WOCQ before they went straight Top 40 and I'm excited to get back to it. We're ready to work with the industry wherever needed and we'll be the only Rhythmic in the market so it will definitely fill the hole that is needed, and my current staff are all vets in the format. I couldn't be luckier."

« see more Net News