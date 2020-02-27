Brown

Writer and sales and research manager LAKEIA BROWN is moving from ABC NEWS RESEARCH to ABC AUDIO as Senior Producer, Race & Culture Audio Insights, starting MARCH 9th.

BROWN has over 15 years of research and analytics experience for companies like ABC and VIACOM, has written for major publications including O, THE OPRAH MAGAZINE; COMPLEX; the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION; THE ROOT; ESSENCE; and THE RECORDING ACADEMY, and hops Ted the "DECODED WITH ELLE BEE" podcast.

