SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s new weekend show, "TEJANO NATION," adds its 13th affiliate in LATINO BROADCASTING CORPORATION K287BQ/KTBZ-HD3 (LA CALIENTE 105.3/102.5)/HOUSTON.

At the same time, "TEJANO NATION" also welcomes heritage radio station KSAB (TEJANO 99.9)/ CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, KXTA (LA PERRONA 99.1)/TWIN FALLS, TX and KAPW (MEGA 99.3)/ TYLER-LONGVIEW, TX..

Commented KBGT (LA VOZ 93.3)/ABILENE, TX President PETE GARCIA, “The TEJANO industry has seen a lot of growth in the last couple of years, and that's been exciting to watch, not only in TEXAS, but across many regions of the US. We love 'TEJANO NATION' because it provides the latest in TEJANO news and exclusive artist interviews while featuring new TEJANO music and mixing up the biggest hits from back in the day!”

TEJANO NATION is available for all Regional Mexican formats. Email ALEX QUINTERO for info at Aquintero@sunbgi.com.

« see more Net News