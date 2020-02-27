Justin Taylor: Seeking A 'Rock Star' replacement.

CUMULUS is on the hunt for a new Operations Manager for its five-station OXNARD-VENTURA, CA, cluster, with JUSTIN TAYLOR's final day tomorrow. The cluster includes Country KHAY, Top 40/Rhythmic KVYB (106.3 THE VIBE), Classic Hits KRUZ, Sports KVEN and Hot AC KBBY.

"We're actively looking for a rock star replacement," commented Regional VP/Market Manager SOMMER FRISK . "If you’re interested in this amazing opportunity in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, please apply."

Reach SOMMER at Sommer.Frisk@cumulus.com.

