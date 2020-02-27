Rex Long

REX LONG has been named PD at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM)/AUSTIN, TX.

LONG will report to MATT MARTIN, Region President for iHEARTMEDIA AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO, who said, "REX's abundance of energy, his creative ideas to connect with listeners, combined with his strategic vision to be a fabric of AUSTIN's culture make REX a perfect fit to continue building the KISS brand. We are very excited to welcome REX to ATX."

LONG joins from iHEARTMEDIA in SALT LAKE CITY. Prior to that he served as the PD for CUMULUS Top 40 KKMG/COLORADO SPRINGS and spent time at the CUMULUS cluster in ABILENE, TX as PD for Top 40 KCDD, Classic Rock KHXS and Sports KTLT.

LONG said, "The energy and team at iHEARTMEDIA AUSTIN is one that I am beyond grateful to be a part of. Being able to come back home to TEXAS and work alongside this terrific

team, 'The Billy The Kidd Show' and to help grow a heritage brand like KISS is my

childhood dream. Thank you iHEARTMEDIA for giving me the opportunity."

