Longtime radio host and news anchor MICHAEL CASTNER has joined iHEARTMEDIA's NBC NEWS RADIO as National News Anchor.

CASTNER is a veteran of ENTERCOM News-Talk KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL RADIO NETWORK's "THE DAILY WRAP," iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KEX-A/PORTLAND, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WRNO (RUSH RADIO 99.5)/NEW ORLEANS, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, and BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY as well as hosting and reporting work for E! ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION.

